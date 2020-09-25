Shark warning signs posted at Kaimana Beach, Waimea Bay after sightings

Ocean Safety officials have posted shark warning signs at two popular beaches on Oahu’s south and north shores.

Officials once again posted shark warning signs at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki this morning after spotting a 4-to-5-foot shark about 40 yards offshore.

“This is a continuation of sharks being in the area for the past week due to a large ‘bait ball’ of fish,” officials said in an alert.

Earlier this week, the signs were posted after two sharks about 4-5 feet long were seen feeding on a school of fish 20 yards offshore. Signs were also posted for three consecutive days at Kaimana Beach on Sept. 16.

Officials said in addition to posting the signs, beach patrons are being warned of the shark sighting with PA announcements and jet ski patrols.

On the North Shore, shark warning signs have also been posted this morning at Waimea Bay.

Lifeguards at Waimea Bay spotted a 6- to 7-foot shark about 20 yards offshore, exhibiting aggressive behavior.

Ocean Safety officials will reassess the situation at both locations in two hours.