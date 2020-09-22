Warning signs posted again at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after sharks spotted

Warning signs have been posted again after two sharks were spotted feeding near shore at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki today.
Two sharks about 4-5 feet long were seen feeding on a school of fish 20 yards offshore, according to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.
Warning signs were last posted Sept. 16 at Kaimana Beach after a 6-foot shark was spotted at the beach feeding on a school of fish.
