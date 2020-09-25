Jason Momoa and North Shore surf brand launch clothing line to support ocean conservation

Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa is bringing his passion for ocean conservation to fashion with a new clothing line with North Shore surf brand Da Hui.
Momoa, known for starring in the film “Aquaman” and as the tribal chief Khal Drogoin HBO’s fantasy drama series “Game of Thrones,” said on an Instagram video that some of the proceeds from his Aloha J line will go to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and for reef protection.
“I wanted to encourage ocean awareness and make a pant I could climb in and surf in,” he said in the video, which shows Momoa climbing an indoor rock wall and surfing on a stand-up paddle.
View this post on Instagram
I've teamed up with @dahuiofficial to design my own line Alohaj. Profits will be going to charity in the spirit of spreading Aloha. I wanted to create something that people want to wear, and that also supports protecting the ocean. A good cause and good clothes to raise awareness and respect for Hawaiian culture, our traditions and our environment. The link is in my bio to pre-order, so stoked for you guys to check it out. Alohaj. #alohaj #dahuialohaj #madeintheusa
The line also includes shorts, long-sleeve T-shirts and tanktops priced from $38 to $48, with tops in solid blacks or grays. Pants and shorts are priced from $68 to $76 and come in either solid blacks and gray, or in combinations of black-and-gray or black-and-cream horizontal stripes. The clothing features a logo said to be inspired Momoa’s artwork.
The line can be ordered via the website store.shopalohaj.com.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.