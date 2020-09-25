Jason Momoa and North Shore surf brand launch clothing line to support ocean conservation

Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa is bringing his passion for ocean conservation to fashion with a new clothing line with North Shore surf brand Da Hui.

Momoa, known for starring in the film “Aquaman” and as the tribal chief Khal Drogoin HBO’s fantasy drama series “Game of Thrones,” said on an Instagram video that some of the proceeds from his Aloha J line will go to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and for reef protection.

“I wanted to encourage ocean awareness and make a pant I could climb in and surf in,” he said in the video, which shows Momoa climbing an indoor rock wall and surfing on a stand-up paddle.

The line also includes shorts, long-sleeve T-shirts and tanktops priced from $38 to $48, with tops in solid blacks or grays. Pants and shorts are priced from $68 to $76 and come in either solid blacks and gray, or in combinations of black-and-gray or black-and-cream horizontal stripes. The clothing features a logo said to be inspired Momoa’s artwork.

The line can be ordered via the website store.shopalohaj.com.