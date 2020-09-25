comscore Jason Momoa and North Shore surf brand launch clothing line to support ocean conservation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Jason Momoa and North Shore surf brand launch clothing line to support ocean conservation

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 3:23 pm
  • INVISION / ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018 Actor Jason Momoa has launched a new clothing line in partnership with North Shore surf brand, Da Hui. Momoa arrived at the premiere of “Aquaman” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2018.

    INVISION / ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018

    Actor Jason Momoa has launched a new clothing line in partnership with North Shore surf brand, Da Hui. Momoa arrived at the premiere of “Aquaman” at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2018.

Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa is bringing his passion for ocean conservation to fashion with a new clothing line with North Shore surf brand Da Hui.

Momoa, known for starring in the film “Aquaman” and as the tribal chief Khal Drogoin HBO’s fantasy drama series “Game of Thrones,” said on an Instagram video that some of the proceeds from his Aloha J line will go to Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and for reef protection.

“I wanted to encourage ocean awareness and make a pant I could climb in and surf in,” he said in the video, which shows Momoa climbing an indoor rock wall and surfing on a stand-up paddle.

The line also includes shorts, long-sleeve T-shirts and tanktops priced from $38 to $48, with tops in solid blacks or grays. Pants and shorts are priced from $68 to $76 and come in either solid blacks and gray, or in combinations of black-and-gray or black-and-cream horizontal stripes. The clothing features a logo said to be inspired Momoa’s artwork.

The line can be ordered via the website store.shopalohaj.com.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kumu Kahua Theatre opens 50th season with digital presentation
Looking Back

Scroll Up