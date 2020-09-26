4 new COVID-19 deaths reported on first weekend of Oahu reopening, and 127 new coronavirus cases statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 127 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 131 fatalities and 12,018 cases.

No further details were immediately available about the latest deaths on Oahu. The Hawaii Department of Health has yet to count the latest deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, which has been the site of a major cluster of coronavirus cases.

The new infection cases in Hawaii today included 124 on Oahu, two in Hawaii County and one in Kauai County.

The state’s official death toll as of today includes 106 on Oahu, 15 on Hawaii island, and nine on Maui, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The official statewide death toll is expected to climb significantly since the state Health Department has not yet verified the cause of death in most of the reported fatalities at the Hilo veterans home, which has a total of 26 fatalities. Hawaii County’s total COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic stand at 28, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

The U.S. death toll today surpassed 204,000. The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins University.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 10,848 on Oahu, 693 in Hawaii County, 388 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 30 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.