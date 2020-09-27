Man, 28, dies after apparent shooting in Nanakuli

A 28-year-old man died today after an apparent shooting in Leeward Oahu, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials reported.
According to EMS, first responders were dispatched to a call at Hakimo Road in Nanakuli around 9:49 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man who had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity and other details have not been released.
The Honolulu Police Department said the case remains under investigation and they have not yet released any additional information.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.