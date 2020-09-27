YWCA receives $125K from Star-Advertiser program

YWCA O‘ahu has received $125,000 from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Subscriber Donation Program.

The contribution will go toward YWCA O‘ahu initiatives promoting the organization’s mission of “elimi- ­na­ting racism, empowering women.” Notable YWCA O‘ahu programs include Dress for Success Honolulu, the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business &Leadership, and the community-based work furlough program serving women transitioning out of incarceration at YWCA Fernhurst.

Proceeds also will help the YWCA defray unexpected expenses due to COVID-19.

“We are extremely grateful to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser for their generous gift to help our operations during this unprecedented time,” YWCA O‘ahu CEO Noriko Namiki said. “Our fundraising efforts were greatly compromised this year due to COVID-19, including the cancellation of our annual event, LeaderLuncheon.”

The Star-Advertiser created the Subscriber Donation Program as a way for the newspaper’s subscribers to donate to a selected charity or nonprofit when they pay for their newspaper subscriptions. The state’s largest daily newspaper connects readers to various charities by running ads in the paper and on subscription invoices that educate and encourage support of deserving organizations.

“The Honolulu Star-­Advertiser and its readers are proud to have supported the YWCA through our Subscriber Donation Program,” said Dennis Francis, president and publisher of the Star-Advertiser.

“Since 1900, the YWCA O‘ahu mission is to empower Hawaii’s women of all ages from all walks of life to develop job skills, professional advancements and personal success. Offering holistic resources for the unique needs faced by Hawaii’s women, YWCA O‘ahu helps women support themselves and their families to the best of their abilities. With their help these women can arise, aspire and achieve.”

The Subscriber Donation Program has raised over $1 million in donations for local charities and community groups including Adult Friends for Youth, Kapiolani Health Foundation, Hospice Hawaii, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Child &Family Service, HUGS, YMCA, Red Cross, Arthritis Foundation, Hawaii Children’s Cancer Foundation and March of Dimes.

Namiki said the donation could not have come at a better time.

“From assisting business owners fearing a loss of their businesses to providing support to women seeking employment, we made sure our critical services did not stop,” she said. “We could not do our work for more than a century by ourselves, and a supporter like the Honolulu Star-Advertiser allows us to stay right where we started and continue to be of service to our beloved community.”

YWCA O‘ahu, the oldest and largest women’s membership organization in Hawaii, is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. YWCA O‘ahu has three facilities on Oahu: YWCA Laniakea in downtown Honolulu, YWCA Fernhurst in Makiki and YWCA Kokokahi in Kaneohe.