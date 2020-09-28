Hawaii State FCU resumes regular branch hours

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union said all 11 of its branches have resumed regular Monday through Friday operations, with some branches also offering Saturday hours.

The credit union temporarily had adjusted its hours of operation in August in an effort to keep its employees and members safe amid the state’s increase in positive COVID-19 cases. The first hour of operations at all branch locations will continue to be reserved for seniors and those living with serious pre-existing conditions. The new hours went into effect today.

New hours for the Ali’i and Halekauwila branches will be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Ewa Beach, Hawaii Kai, Kaneohe, Kapolei, Mililani, Pearlridge, and Salt Lake branches will be Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Kaimuki branch, Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; Kahului branch, Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Most credit union services, including notary, loan processing, new accounts, and signature guarantee will remain by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call the Member Service Call Center at 587-2700 or toll-free at 1 (888) 586-1056. Online Banking and the HSFCU Mobile App are also available 24/7 to check accounts, pay bills, transfer funds, and more.

For more information, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.