WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige announces new unemployment insurance call center

Gov. David Ige today announced the state launched a new unemployment insurance call center that started today to handle the surge in unemployment claims.

Those who are unemployed may call the new call center at 833-901-2272 and 833-901-2275. Ige said the call center will be staffed with 200 agents in an attempt to reconnect with the community.

“We have already processed already more than 95% of the applications and we’ve distributed more than $3 billion in UI benefits and PUA benefits to those who have applied and qualified,” Ige said.

Anne E. Perreira-Eustaquio, director of state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, said the call center will be staffed with 40% locals and the rest will be those who have been trained on the mainland.

“We know we need to be out there and address the issues that claimants are having,” she said.

Ige held a press conference this afternoon to discuss the latest update on the breakdown usage of the state’s coronavirus relief funds of $1.2 billion. Ige said the funds were distributed to state agencies, hospitals and businesses.

“We do not plan to return any of the coronavirus relief funds,” Ige said today. “We plan to use every penny.”

Ige said he is still considering furloughs for public workers to address the shortfall in the state budget due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are looking at furloughs and other measures to balance the budget,” Ige said.

Ige earlier this month announced $100 million rent relief and housing assistance program designed to help those who are at risk of eviction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, federal law enforcement officials announced today a Honolulu man was arrested on allegations he fraudulently obtained more than $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.