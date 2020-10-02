Mayor Michael Victorino to reopen more businesses in Maui County

Mayor Michael Victorino announced today the reopening of more businesses — including movie theaters and bowling alleys — in Maui County, effective Oct. 6.

“For the last two weeks, Maui County has averaged less than one case per 100,000 people, and we have just 16 active cases in isolation,” Victorino said in a statement. “These are very encouraging numbers and much of it is thanks to our residents and community for wearing their masks, avoiding large gatherings and keeping physical distance.”

Movie theaters will be allowed to reopen following written authorization from Victorino’s office, and bowling alleys must follow guidance by the U.S. Bowling Congress or similar entities.

Commercial event operators for outdoor events like luaus and weddings will also be allowed again. They must be under the supervision of professional event planners or venues and can have a 100 people maximum, including staff. Table seating, with a maximum of 10 people per table, is required.

Food and beverage service must comply with requirements for restaurants and bars, and up to 10 musicians who are social distancing can perform on stage.

Victorino also announced the ocean-related competitions will need to comply with required permits and COVID-19 response plans.

Outdoor county courts, like tennis and basketball courts, will be up until 8 p.m. Parks and beach parks will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.