Employee at Bank of Hawaii’s Kaimuki branch tests positive for coronavirus

Bank of Hawaii said today that an employee at its Kaimuki branch has tested positive for COVID-19. The bank became aware of the positive test result today.

The employee last worked on Tuesday and typically works from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The individual had no close contact with employees or customers.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Kaimuki branch was professionally sanitized after hours on Friday. The branch remains open for regular business hours.