Hawaii sees 11 more coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu, including 8 from previous months; 133 new infections statewide

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu — including eight fatalities from previous months – and 133 new infections statewide, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 153 deaths and 12,734 cases.

State health officials said eight of the deaths reported today were deaths that occurred between Aug. 15 and Sept. 15.

“Eight of the deaths were recently validated and classified as those records became available. COVID-19 deaths are officially reported as records are obtained, reviewed, validated, and the deaths are classified for state and national reporting,” according to a news release.

They included three men in their 50s, one woman in her 60s, one man in his 70s and two women and four men over the age of 80. All the victims had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department has yet to officially count more than a dozen of the latest deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, which has been the site of a major COVID-19 cluster. Hilo Medical Center has reported that 27 of the Big Island’s 29 coronavirus-related deaths have been residents of the nursing home. However, the state’s official death toll includes only 15 Hawaii island fatalities.

The state’s official death toll as of today is 153. In addition to the 15 Big Island deaths, the official death toll includes 128 on Oahu, and nine on Maui, while one fatality was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. death toll is more than 209,000 today.

Today’s new infection cases include 87 on Oahu, 43 on the Big Island, and three on Maui, officials said.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 11,452 on Oahu, 795 in Hawaii County, 394 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 34 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Oahu’s seven-day average case count must stay below 100 and its positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening. Today, Oahu’s seven-day average case count was at 92, according to state health officials.