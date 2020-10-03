Man, 40, charged in Kalihi robbery of 69-year-old store clerk

Prosecutors charged today a 40-year-old man in the robbery of a 69-year-old female store clerk at a Kalihi store.

Police said the man walked into the store 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the store clerk.

The woman complied with his demands, giving him the store’s money.

The man then fled the area. He was later identified and located.

Robert Braun was arrested Wednesday on first-degree robbery and contempt.

Braun was charged today with first-degree robbery, and his bail amount was set at $150,000.