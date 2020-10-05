comscore Harris-Pence debate will use plexiglass shield between candidates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Harris-Pence debate will use plexiglass shield between candidates

  • By Associated Press
  • Today

WASHINGTON >> Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against coronavirus transmission.

The Biden-Harris campaign requested a plexiglass shield for Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, and the Commission on Presidential Debates agreed to it. That’s according to a campaign aide with knowledge of the request who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

It will be the first debate since President Donald Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The debate in Salt Lake City is the first and only meeting of the two vice presidential candidates.

It’s not the first time plexiglass will be used in a debate as a virus precaution. Democrat Jaime Harrison used a plexiglass partition during his Saturday debate against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in South Carolina.

