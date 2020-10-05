Kapolei Satellite City Hall worker tests positive for coronavirus

A Kapolei Satellite City Hall customer service representative has contracted the coronavirus.

The worker, who is in self-quarantine, was last on the job on Saturday, according to a news release by the City & County of Honolulu Department of Customer Services. The Kapolei Satellite City Hall will be closed to the public until Oct. 19 for deep cleaning.

“We are supporting the individual who is recovering,” Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services, said in the release. “We are following all guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of our customers as mask wearing is required, plexiglass barriers remain in place, and cleaning between customers has been ongoing.”

The city will contact customers with appointments to discuss other options, including renewing motor vehicle registrations online, by mail or at self-service kiosks. Go to honolulu.gov/csd for more information.