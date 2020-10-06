Police searching for man suspected of breaking into Kailua liquor store

Honolulu Crimestoppers and the police are searching for a 49-year-old man wanted for breaking into a liquor store in Kailua.

Benny Fillmore Jr. is wanted for a $25,000 warrant of arrest for second-degree burglary.

Police said at about 1:30 a.m. on July 13, Fillmore was seen by a witness throwing rocks at the glass door of a liquor store in Kailua. He left, returned a short time later and threw more rocks at the glass door.

According to the witness, he called over another man, who kicked in the glass door, and then entered the store.

Police were notified and placed both men under arrest for second-degree burglary.

Fillmore is described as five feet, eight inches tall and about 167 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has 36 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kailua area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or to submit a tip via honolulucrimestoppers.org the free P3 tip app.