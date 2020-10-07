Hawaii reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 110 new infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii State Department of Health officials said today that Hawaii has recorded three additional coronavirus-related deaths and 110 new infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 163 deaths and 13,045 cases.

No further information was immediately available about the latest deaths all on Oahu.

Hilo Medical Center said today that the Big Island’s coronavirus-related death toll is now 33. The state’s official coronavirus death toll counts only 15 Big Island deaths with Hawaii health officials saying the other reported cases are pending verification.

In addition to the 15 Big Island deaths, the official state death toll includes 135 on Oahu, and 12 on Maui, while one fatality was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 211,000 today.

As of today, 2,309 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,573 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or nearly 81.05% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 47 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 90 on Oahu, 18 on the Big Island, and two cases diagnosed outside the state. As a result of updated information, state health officials today reported removing one case each from Oahu and Maui, and re-categorizing a Maui case to diagnosed outside of the state.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 11,702 on Oahu, 852 in Hawaii County, 396 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 36 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,496 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 656 releases, Maui has seen 363 patients released. Kauai has no active cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 894 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials. Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 892 hospitalizations in the state, 790 have been on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 45 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

Oahu’s seven-day average case count must stay below 100 and its positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening. According to an Instagram by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Oahu’s seven-day average case count was 73 today, the eighth straight day below 100, while the seven-day average positivity rate was 3.1% today, the 14th straight day below 5%.