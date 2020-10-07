comscore WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Dr. Anthony Fauci discuss the coronavirus pandemic in U.S. and Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Dr. Anthony Fauci discuss the coronavirus pandemic in U.S. and Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Video by 'Ōlelo Community Media

Lt. Gov. Josh Green will be talking to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, today at 7 a.m. to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics include the battle against COVID-19 across the nation and locally in Hawaii, vaccine development, and the future of public health.

