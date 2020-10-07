WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Dr. Anthony Fauci discuss the coronavirus pandemic in U.S. and Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Lt. Gov. Josh Green will be talking to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, today at 7 a.m. to discuss the coronavirus pandemic.
Topics include the battle against COVID-19 across the nation and locally in Hawaii, vaccine development, and the future of public health.
Watch the livestream video above.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.