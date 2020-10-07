University of Hawaii Professional Assembly endorses Kahele for Congress

The University of Hawaii Professional Assembly has endorsed state Sen. Kai Kahele for Congress.

“UHPA felt it was important to weigh in on this year’s Congressional District 2 Race for the upcoming general election because of the many needs in our community resulting from the pandemic that require ongoing federal support in Hawaii,” the union representing the University system’s faculty said on its website.

“We believe that he possesses the background and understanding of our University, and more importantly, the needs of our members, the UH faculty,” adding that as an alumnus he best represents its members’ interests in Washington.

The Kahele for Congress Campaign made the announcement Tuesday, saying it has received endorsements from all of Hawaii’s public unions.

The campaign has raised more than $1 million.