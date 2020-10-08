Kapolei DPP permit center closed after 2 employees test positive for COVID-19

City officials announced today that the Department of Planning and Permitting has temporarily closed its Kapolei Hale permit center out of an abundance of caution after two employees there tested positive for COVID-19.

The center will be closed until Monday, according to a news release from DPP.

The employees were last in contact with the public on Friday, Oct. 2.

Due to a power outage, the Kapolei permit center closed early that Friday afternoon, and remained closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday as well due to a strong odor that resulted from COVID-related cleaning in another department at Kapolei Hale.

On Monday, city officials said a Kapolei Satellite City Hall customer service representative had contracted the coronavirus, and that it would remain closed to the public until Oct. 19 for deep cleaning.

“The temporary closure is being done out of an abundance of caution and because DPP is unable to operate the permit center with available staff,” said DPP in a news release.

DPP said Kapolei customers may still drop off permit applications and plans as long as there is no person-to-person contact. All other services, including payment of completed permits, must be done at the downtown permit center in the Frank Fasi Municipal Building.