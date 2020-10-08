comscore WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell provides weekly COVID-19 update | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell provides weekly COVID-19 update

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 pm

  • COURTESY MAYOR KIRK CALDWELL / FACEBOOK

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will hold a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. today to provide a weekly update on the status of the City and County of Honolulu’s COVID-19 Recovery Framework plan.

Watch the press conference via the video above, or go to Caldwell’s Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

