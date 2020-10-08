WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell provides weekly COVID-19 update

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will hold a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. today to provide a weekly update on the status of the City and County of Honolulu’s COVID-19 Recovery Framework plan.
Watch the press conference via the video above, or go to Caldwell’s Facebook page.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.