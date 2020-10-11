Fire destroys Kapaa house

A Kapaa home was destroyed by fire Sunday morning, according to a Kauai County spokeswoman.
Firefighters from the Kaiakea, Kapaa, and Lihue fire stations responded to a structure fire on Kumole Street. They extinguished the blaze at about 12 p.m
The house is a total loss, county officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
