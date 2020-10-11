comscore Fire destroys Kapaa house | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fire destroys Kapaa house

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

    A Kapaa home on Kumole Street was destroyed by fire Sunday morning, according to a Kauai County spokeswoman. ]

Firefighters from the Kaiakea, Kapaa, and Lihue fire stations responded to a structure fire on Kumole Street. They extinguished the blaze at about 12 p.m

The house is a total loss, county officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

