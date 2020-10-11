Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 103 new infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii recorded one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 103 new infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 169 fatalities and 13,472 cases, health officials said today.

No immediate details were released about the latest fatality.

More than 20 recent reported coronavirus-related deaths in Hawaii County have yet to be included in the state’s official coronavirus death toll.

Hilo Medical Center said Saturday that the Big Island’s coronavirus-related death toll is now 37. The medical center said 27 deaths were from the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, three from the Life Care Center in Hilo, and seven from the greater community. The Hawaii Department of Health’s official state death toll counts only 15 Big Island deaths with health officials saying the other reported fatalities are pending verification.

In addition to the 15 Hawaii County deaths, the department’s official state death toll includes 141 on Oahu, 12 on Maui, and one fatality of a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 214,000 today.

As of today, 2,553 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,750 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 80% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 37 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 79 on Oahu and 24 on the Big Island. As a result of updated information, two cases from Oahu were removed from the count.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 12,031 on Oahu, 948 in Hawaii County, 397 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 37 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,621 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 706 releases, Maui has seen 365 patients released. Kauai has no active cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 935 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations — five on Oahu and one on the Big Island — reported today by state health officials. Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 933 hospitalizations in the state, 827 have been on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 49 on Hawaii island and one on Kauai.

According to the latest state health figures, there are 103 COVID-19 patients in a hospital, 34 of whom are in intensive care units and 18 on ventilators.

Oahu’s seven-day average case count must stay below 100 and its positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening. According to Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Oahu’s seven-day average case count was 76 today, the 12th straight day below 100, while the seven-day average positivity rate was 3.7% today, the 18th straight day below 5%.

