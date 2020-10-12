Police need help in finding missing Waimanalo woman who needs daily medication

Police and CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating a 39-year-old Waimanalo woman, who needs daily medication for a medical condition and has been missing for nearly a month.

Desha Maunakea has been missing since Sept. 15, when she was last seen at her Waimanalo home.

She is known to frequent the Ala Moana and Chinatown areas.

Her family and friends are concerned for her safety and well-being, a CrimeStoppers bulletin, issued today, says.

Maunakea is Hawaiian, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 320 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or go to honolulucrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips app to send anonymous tips.