Project to improve pond at Ala Moana park begins this week

A $2 million project to create a more stable shoreline along the Hawaiian Pond at Ala Moana Regional Park is set to begin this week, according to city parks officials.

The pond, which was originally constructed as a flood control basin for stormwater drainage, has eroded banks near the park’s entrance at Atkinson Drive. This in turn has created a pond perimeter that is muddy and not frequently used by park visitors.

City officials have awarded a contract to Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company Inc. to place pre-cast, concrete bank stabilization material from Flexamat along the edges of the pond to prevent further erosion and runoff.

In addition, the scope of the work includes repairs to the central bridge over the pond, construction of a lit walkway connecting the bridge to other mauka pathways, and a new seating area along the Ewa end of the pond. Eight trees at the pond’s edge will be moved to a more stable location mauka of the pond. Exceptional trees near the construction zone will be protected.

Completion of the project is expected next summer.