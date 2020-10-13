WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige speaks about COVID-19 pre-travel testing

Gov. David Ige will hold a media briefing at 1:30 p.m. today to discuss the latest updates to the state’s COVID-19 pre-travel testing program.
Ige will be joined at the State Capitol by Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Dept. of Health director Dr. Libby Char and Hawaii Tourism Authority president and CEO John De Fries.
Watch the briefing via the video above, or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.
