Two University of Hawaii football games to be nationally televised

The University of Hawaii football team is set to make two appearances on national television this coming football season, the Mountain West Conference announced today.

FS1, which is part of the Fox Sports networks, will televise the Rainbow Warriors’ road game against Wyoming on Friday, Oct. 30. That game initially was scheduled to be played on Oct. 31. Kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m. Mountain time (3:45 p.m. in Hawaii).

CBS Sports Network will televise the Nov. 21 game between at Boise State and UH at Aloha Stadium. That game is set to start at 6:05 p.m.

Live telecasts of the Warriors’ other six regular-season games will be produced by Spectrum and available on pay-per-view.

The Mountain West, of which UH is a football-only member, announced there will be 42 games involving league teams that will be televised on CBSSN or Fox Sports networks.