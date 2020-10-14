comscore Man, 38, arrested in Nuuanu for alleged crimes related to investment fraud | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 38, arrested in Nuuanu for alleged crimes related to investment fraud

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2017

Police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree theft and a number of securities-related offenses resulting from investment fraud.

Police said the fraud occurred over a period of nearly three years from Jan. 31, 2018 to Oct. 13 and the man defrauded six individuals.

The alleged victims include two women, ages 69 and 34; and four men, ages 61, 57, 51 and 28.

In addition to the theft offense, police arrested the suspect on suspicion of offenses related to securities fraud, securities broker requirements and securities registration requirements.

He was released Tuesday night pending further investigation.

