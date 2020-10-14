Maui police seek attempted murder suspect after stabbing in Haliimaile

Maui police are looking for a 26-year-old Kihei man in connection with a stabbing at the Haliimaile Park Tuesday night in Haliimaile near Makawao.

Police said in a news release today that the suspect, Kaikala Young, fled in a sedan before police arrived.

The 32-year-old victim was found at the tennis courts area of the park with stab wounds.

He was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Young is described as 6 feet 4 inches, 195 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He allegedly told friends he is armed with firearms and will get into a shootout with police.

Young may be driving a tan 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Hawaii license plate BP180.

Police have classified the case as an attempted murder.

Maui police warn the public not to approach Young. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (808) 244-6400.

Young is considered dangerous and is thought to be in possession of firarms.