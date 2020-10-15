Hawaii reports 1 new coronavirus death and 91 new infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii recorded one new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 91 new infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 184 fatalities and 13,764 cases, health officials said today.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health announced 10 coronavirus-related deaths, but said seven occurred between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30, and were being reported now as a result of updated information regarding the cause of death. The other three fatalities announced Wednesday included one on Hawaii island and two on Oahu, and occurred as of Oct. 1.

Also on Wednesday, Hilo Medical Center said the Big Island’s COVID-19 death has risen to 38 people after a fourth person from the Life Care Center in Hilo died. State health officials have yet to verify coronavirus as a factor in about 20 of those Big Island deaths.

Hilo Medical Center said Wednesday that the Big Island’s coronavirus-related death toll stands at 38. The medical center said 27 deaths were from the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, four from the Life Care Center in Hilo, and seven from the greater community. The Health Department’s official state death toll counts only 18 Big Island deaths with health officials saying the other reported fatalities are pending verification.

The department’s official state death toll includes 147 on Oahu, 18 on the Big Island, 18 on Maui, and one fatality of a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 217,000 today.

As of today, 2,665 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,915 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 79% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 32 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 74 on Oahu, 13 on Hawaii island, two in Maui County and two diagnosed outside of Hawaii. As a result of updated information, one case was removed from the state’s tally.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 12,249 on Oahu, 1,005 in Hawaii County, 411 in Maui County and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 40 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,738 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 744 releases, Maui has seen 375 patients released. Kauai has no active cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 978 have required hospitalizations, with 17 new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials. Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 976 hospitalizations in the state, 864 have been on Oahu, 57 on Maui, 54 on Hawaii island and one on Kauai.

According to the latest state health figures updated Wednesday afternoon, there were 105 COVID-19 patients in a hospital, 27 of whom are in intensive care units and nine on ventilators. Hilo Medical Center said in an email Tuesday that a total of seven COVID-19 patients in Hawaii County were hospitalized, including one in an intensive care unit.