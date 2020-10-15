WATCH LIVE: Mayor Caldwell announces new testing partnership with University of Hawaii medical school

Mayor Kirk Caldwell will hold a media briefing at 12:30 p.m. today at the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine to provide a weekly update on Oahu’s progress within the City and County of Honolulu COVID-19 Recovery Framework.

He will also discuss a new partnership with the medical school to open a new testing lab to aid in the city’s efforts to combat the coronavirus.

Caldwell will be joined by Dr. Vivek Nerurkar of the school’s Department of Tropical Medicine, Medical Microbiology and Pharmacology.

