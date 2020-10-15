Woman, 35, assaults ex-boyfriend and sets fire to his girlfriend’s vehicle in Ewa Beach, police say

Honolulu police arrested a 35-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her ex-boyfriend and set fire to a vehicle owned by the victim’s new girlfriend in Ewa Beach.

Police said the suspect assaulted the victim while their child was present on the night of Oct. 8. She then allegedly threatened the victim’s new girlfriend and set fire to her vehicle.

Patrol officers located the suspect in Ewa Beach Tuesday and arrested her on suspicion of second-degree assault, first-degree arson, two counts of terroristic threatening, protective order violation and abuse of a family or household member in the presence of a minor younger than 14 years old.