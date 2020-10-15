Kahului heat hits record 94 degrees

Kahului set a record-high temperature of 94 degrees Wednesday — the 12th straight day Maui has seen temperatures of 90 or higher.

Wednesday’s high exceeded the old record of 93 set in 1997, according to the National Weather Service. Kahului has tied or broken high temperature records seven times since the start of the month, including a sweltering 96 degrees on Oct. 3.

Although not hitting the highs Maui has seen, Hilo and Lihue also have matched or broken heat records this month.

Forecasters say light winds are expected to persist through the weekend, but Maui County and the Big Island will experience some sea breezes over the next couple of days with afternoon clouds and showers.

Meanwhile, a weak cold front is approaching from the northwest and is expected to stall over Oahu and Kauai on Friday and Saturday, bringing the possibility of locally heavy rain and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.

Hawaii isn’t alone in recording high temperatures. U.S. climate officials said Wednesday the Earth “sweltered to a record hot September,” which may lead to this year being the globe’s hottest year on record.

Global temperatures averaged 60.75 degrees last month, edging 2015 and 2016 for the hottest September in 141 years of record keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In Hawaii, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry or drought conditions intensifying across the state, with the notable exception of the southwest portion of Hawaii island, which is unique for its late summer rainy season.