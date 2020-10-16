Armed group allegedly robs man at Makiki park

Honolulu police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a park in Makiki Thursday night.
Police said the victim was seated in a vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. when the suspects, described as two males and two females, confronted him and demanded his property as they brandished knives.
The perpetrators then allegedly entered the vehicle, took undisclosed property belonging to the victim and fled the scene.
No injuries were reported. Police said there are no arrests at this time.
