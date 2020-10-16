Contraflow on Kamehameha Highway in Hauula scheduled next week for utility work

The northbound, makai lane of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula will be closed next week, starting Monday morning, for utility work, according to Hawaiian Electric.

The work is scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

On Monday and Tuesday, portions of Puuowaa Street and one lane of Kamehameha Highway from Hauula Homestead Road to Waikulama Street will be closed. From Wednesday through Friday, sections of the northbound, makai lane of Kamehameha Highway from Hauula Homestead Road to Kokololio Beach Park will be affected.

Traffic will be contraflowed.

In addition to replacing overhead power lines, crews will be upgrading utility poles as part of a project to improve system reliability in Koolauloa.

Traffic signs, cones, and parking barricades will mark the work zones, and special duty officers will direct traffic. Motorists should exercise caution when passing through the area.