Two men arrested in raid on suspected game room in Kakaako

Honolulu police arrested two men during a raid at a suspected illegal game room in Kakaako Thursday night.
Police said officers arrested two men, ages 57 and 45, at the 900 block of Queen Street just before 9:50 p.m.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possessing gambling devices.
It’s unclear at this time how many gambling devices officers seized during the raid.
A police spokesman said additional details on the game room bust are expected to be released later today.
