Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus death and 96 new infections statewide

Hawaii recorded one new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 96 new infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 186 fatalities and 13,949 cases, health officials said today.

No additional details on the latest fatality were immediately released. The state Department of Health reported a total of 18 additional coronavirus deaths this week, but seven of those were from August and September.

The department’s official state death toll includes 149 on Oahu, 18 each on Hawaii island and Maui, and one Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

Hilo County officials said this morning that the Big Island’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 40, up two from Friday, however state health officials have yet to verify coronavirus as a factor in many of those Big Island deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 219,000 today.

As of today, 2,768 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,995 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 79% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 48 new releases today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 1,001 have required hospitalizations, with 13 new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

