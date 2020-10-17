Kauai confirms coronavirus case related to inter-island travel; second infection probable

Kauai officials said this morning that the island has one new confirmed coronavirus case and a second probable infection that is pending laboratory results.

The Kauai District Health Office said the confirmed case is related to inter-island travel while the probable case is a household contact.

Both people are in isolation and all close contacts of the two infected individuals have been directed to quarantine and offered testing, officials said.

If both cases are confirmed by the state, Kauai’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic would increase to 61. The state Department of Health’s official coronavirus tally for the island has remained at 59 all month.

“While pre- and post-travel testing can provide an additional layer of protection, a quarantine is always the safest option,” said Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami in a news release. “Travelers now have the option to test out of quarantine, but it is still advised that you keep your distance from others as much as possible for 14 days after travel.”