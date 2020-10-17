Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards on North Shore perform 56 rescues

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards were busy today on the North Shore.

Lifeguards performed 56 rescues on the North Shore today, with most of them at Waimea Bay and Sunset Beach. They also issued 2,500 warnings to beach-goers.

They rescued four swimmers this afternoon who got into trouble near Mokuleia Beach Park.

Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said in an email that three men and a woman, ages 19 to 36, were swimming 150 to 200 yards offshore of a spot called “Poli Poli,” when they got into trouble at around 4 p.m.

Surf was breaking at 5 feet to 8 feet along the North Shore, Enright said.

Ocean Safety personnel used rescue boards to assist the four people to shore.

Emergency Medical Services also responded and evaluated the four, but all four refused transport.