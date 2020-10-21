Disney Cruise Line announces return to Hawaii

ORLANDO, Fla. >> Disney Cruise Line has released its itineraries for spring 2022 including a planned return to Hawaii, and original plans to debut its newest vessel Disney Wish from Port Canaveral in January have now been pushed to summer.

The line’s fifth vessel, and first of three to be added to the fleet, has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect at the Meyer-Werft shipyard in Germany, the line stated last week.

So the first half of 2020 will see the line focusing on its first four ships, with Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy remaining the workhorses from Port Canaveral, and Disney Magic and Wonder sailing from New Orleans; Galveston, Texas; San Diego and Miami.

The biggest news is the planned return to Hawaii on board Disney Wonder for two 10-night cruises, sailing from Vancouver to Honolulu on April 26 and then a return sailing on May 6.

The line was supposed to return to Hawaii this past spring, but the coronavirus shutdown canceled those plans. It’ll be the first time Disney has made the sailing to the 50th state since 2015.

Disney Dream and Fantasy, which debuted in 2011 and 2012, will sail from Port Canaveral like normal, with Dream handling three- and four-night Bahamas cruises and Fantasy sailing mostly on seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, all with stops at the line’s private island Castaway Cay. One Disney Dream sailing features a double stop at the private island.

Disney Magic will sail from PortMiami on four- and five-night Bahamas cruises, also stopping by Castaway Cay as well as five-night Western Caribbean cruises and one three-night sailing that will hit Castaway Cay and Key West.

Disney Wonder will begin the year sailing from Galveston on four-night itineraries, then migrate to New Orleans for six-night sailings. Both ports will feature one six-night sailing that travels to the Bahamas and Key West.

Wonder will then pass through the Panama Canal to reposition to San Diego for March and April for cruises to Baja California, Mexico, on two-, four- and five-night options.

Summer 2022 itineraries, including what’s on tap for Disney Wish won’t be revealed until a later date.

Disney has canceled all sailings until at least late December as U.S. ports continue to be under a no-sail order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which expires on Oct. 31, but could be continued, further pushing the line’s plans for a return to sea into 2021.

Bookings open to the public on Thursday with detailed itineraries on the ports and itineraries page of disneycruise.com.