Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gives shoutout to 9-year-old Oahu girl suffering from brain tumor

In true Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson fashion, the movie star and retired wrestler responded to a request for a shoutout from the family of 9-year-old girl on Oahu suffering from brain tumor.

Cheyleia Gomes, nicknamed CheyChey, is a fan of Johnson’s.

The family posted Johnson’s video message to an Instagram account set up for Gomes, who suffers from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser page, described as a highly aggressive brain tumor at the base of the brain.

Johnson said he was sorry they were unable to meet during current conditions.

“I’m sending you so much strength and so much love and so much mana,” said Johnson. “And I’m also going to send you a gift of some cool stuff, or some stuff I hope you’ll find cool.”

Johnson told Gomes to stay strong and keep fighting, and that his friend, Dana White of the UFC, would be sending a video message as well.

“Cheyleis heart is bursting with excitement and love for this man! Her wish was to have DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON @therock and DANA WHITE @danawhite do a shout out to her and He got the message and made her wish come true! God is so good! Mahalo Mahalo Mahalo to you and those involved who made this happen!!!” said the text acompanying the post.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by a family friend in mid-August for Gomes, describing her as a 9-year-old who loves slime, anything pink, chicken katsu and TikTok.

After complaining of headaches, her parents, Kaipo and Thianna Gomes noticed changes in her demeanor and took her to the emergency room, where doctors diagnosed her with DIPG, which the family says currently has no effective treatment.

So far, the campaign has raised nearly $120,000 which it says will all go to the Gomes family to help with medical bills. In an update earlier this month, the campaign said Cheyleia was completing her radiation treatment and had two and a half weeks to enroll in a clinical trial before the tumor’s progression becomes aggressive. The trials are not covered by health insurance, the campaign said.