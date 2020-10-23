Honolulu police arrest man, 60, in Chinatown stabbing

Honolulu police arrested a 60-year-old man early this morning in connection with a domestic-related stabbing of a 53-year-old woman in Chinatown Thursday night.

The suspect and victim argued outside the Chinese Cultural Plaza at 100 N. Beretania St. shortly after 7 p.m., police said.

The argument escalated and the suspect assaulted the victim with a knife, according to a police report.

The victim sustained stab wounds to her neck and back and was taken in serious condition to The Queen’s Medical Center where she underwent surgery.

Police said the suspect fled on foot.

Officers located him on the 1100 block of Fort Street Mall in Chinatown just before 1:50 a.m. today and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.