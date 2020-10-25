Las Vegas Advisor: Paid parking returns at Caesars Entertainment casinos

In a surprising move, Caesars Entertainment has announced that it will reinstate parking fees at most of its casinos. The fee structure hasn’t been divulged, but beginning Friday, non-registered guests will be charged to self-park at Caesars Palace, Paris, Bally’s, Flamingo, Harrah’s and The LINQ. Visitors with a Nevada ID card and higher-level players club members will continue to park for free. It should be noted that Caesars Entertainment has indicated that it will “donate all parking fee profits to several charitable organizations who support Caesars team members and local communities in need, through the end of the first quarter in 2021.”

$1 blackjack: Amid mostly rising table-game minimums in the casinos, the Downtown Grand is now dealing $1-minimum-bet blackjack. The dollar game is available from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily on at least one table. It’s the only $1 game downtown and one of only two in all of Las Vegas along with OYO (formerly Hooters), located just east of the Strip.

Cosmo skate: For the ninth year in a row, the Boulevard Pool at the Cosmopolitan will be transformed into a 4,200-square-foot skating rink made of real ice. Capacity will be reduced and masks will be required for skaters, but cocktails and food will be available. Films will be projected on the 65-foot marquee. The rink will be open for skating from Nov. 18 to Jan. 3, 2021. All-day passes for non- hotel guests are $30.

Dam reopens: Hoover Dam has reopened for walking and driving across. The visitor center and tours inside the dam remain shut down; the reopening of the cafe and gift shops are expected soon.

Question: When will the new downtown casino be open to the public?

Answer: Circa Resort & Casino will open its doors at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Some of the resort’s components won’t be operational, but the casino, hotel, pool area and most of the restaurants will be.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.