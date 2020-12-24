High surf, breezy trades forecast for Christmas Day

The National Weather Service has extended the high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and for the north shores of Maui, through 6 a.m. on Christmas Day Friday.

Surf is expected to build to 18 to 24 feet along north shores, and 14 to 18 feet along west shores today, bringing strong, breaking waves and rip currents.

The advisory may need to be extended through Christmas Day, officials said. A small craft advisory for Kauai waters, meanwhile, remains in effect through 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Surf on other shores are on the way down — from 4 to 7 feet along south shores today to 2 to 4 feet on Friday, and from 2 to 4 feet along east shores today to 1 to 3 feet on Friday.

Today’s forecast is partly to mostly sunny, with scattered afternoon showers, highs from the low- to mid-80s, and northeast winds of about 15 mph. Lows dip to 69 to 74 degrees for Christmas Eve tonight.

On Hawaii island, forecasters say to expect haze through the night for the leeward side as vog produced by the eruption at Halemaumau Crater continues to blow downwind across the Kau District, with some of it spilling to the Kona districts.

Christmas Day should be breezy, with winds ramping up to 25 mph, and partly cloudy conditions. Showers are likely on Kauai and Oahu, and scattered showers in store for Maui and Molokai. Hawaii island is expected to remain partly cloudy and hazy.