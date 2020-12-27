Las Vegas Advisor: New Year’s Eve options limited in Las Vegas

In yet another sign of the times, for the first time since it started 21 years ago, Las Vegas’ “America’s Party” fireworks show on the Strip won’t take place this New Year’s Eve. However, the southern part of the Strip from Treasure Island to Mandalay Bay will be closed to traffic on Dec. 31 and it’s expected that revelers will congregate there. Downtown will also allow a gathering at the Fremont Street Experience. There will be a $25 admission fee and masks are required. The Plaza will have a fireworks show, but no other major displays have been announced.

Mirage cuts back: Beginning Jan. 4, the Mirage will be closed in its entirety from noon on Mondays to noon on Thursdays. That includes hotel, casino, restaurants and everything else on the property. MGM Resorts International says the complete weekday closure shouldn’t extend past February, but the policy will be reevaluated at that time. It’s the first resort to take this step since Encore, which is also completely closed Mondays through Wednesdays.

Virgin opening delayed: Virgin Las Vegas is delaying its planned Jan. 15 opening to an as-yet-undetermined date. The resort’s conversion from the Hard Rock is reportedly complete, but pandemic uncertainties prompted the decision to delay.

Rain: Las Vegas’ record streak of 240 consecutive dry days was finally broken last week when four-one-hundredths of an inch of precipitation was measured at McCarran International Airport, the official measuring site. It beat the previous rainless record set in 1959 by 90 days.

Question: Can you list the major casinos that are still completely closed?

Answer: The casinos that remain completely closed are Palms, Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho, Fiesta Henderson, Main Street Station, Eastside Cannery and Eldorado. Along with never having opened since the March shutdown, none of these has yet announced a reopening date.

