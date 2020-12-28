Woman critically injured in shooting on Hoolai Street in Ala Moana

A woman in her 30s was critically injured in a late-afternoon shooting in the Ala Moana area today.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the incident at 1136 Hoolai St., treated the woman for gunshot wounds, and took her to a hospital in critical condition at 4:37 p.m.

A police officer at the scene received minor injuries after his vehicle struck a light post.

Hoolai Street between Piikoi and Pensacola streets was closed this evening as Honolulu police continued their investigation.

———

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.