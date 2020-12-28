Woman critically injured in shooting on Hoolai Street in Ala Moana

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu police investigate the scene of a shooting on Hoolai Street in Ala Moana that left a woman in her 30s in critical condition late this afternoon.
Honolulu police investigate the scene of a shooting on Hoolai Street in Ala Moana that left a woman in her 30s in critical condition late this afternoon.
A woman in her 30s was critically injured in a late-afternoon shooting in the Ala Moana area today.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the incident at 1136 Hoolai St., treated the woman for gunshot wounds, and took her to a hospital in critical condition at 4:37 p.m.
A police officer at the scene received minor injuries after his vehicle struck a light post.
Hoolai Street between Piikoi and Pensacola streets was closed this evening as Honolulu police continued their investigation.
