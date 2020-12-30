Honolulu city bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Another driver of TheBus on Oahu has tested positive for COVID-19, officials have confirmed.

The driver notified Oahu Transit Services, which operates TheBus and TheHandi-Van on Tuesday of their positive COVID-19 test result. The driver’s last day working was on Dec. 22.

On Dec. 21, the driver was on duty for routes 1, 61, and 67 from as early as about 4:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., from Kalanianaole/Nakini to Ala Moana and from Malia/Kilauea to Kalihi Transit Center. The bus driven was No. 929.

On Dec. 22, the driver only covered a morning shift for Route 67 from about 4:45 to 6 a.m., from Kalanianaole/Nakini to Ala Moana Center on bus No. 909.

Officials said that all vehicles driven by the driver have been cleaned and disinfected, and that he or she did not have prolonged contact with any riders or employees.

To date, more than 25 OTS drivers have tested positive for COVID-19, although not all were on the job at the time.

Last week, officials announced that a driver of TheBus and a driver of TheHandi-Van tested positive for COVID-19 as well. And on Christmas Day, an additional Handi-Van driver tested positive for COVID-19 after last driving on Wednesday, the day before Christmas Eve.

OTS officials say they have taken steps to reduce the risk of infection while riding or operating a transit vehicle.

Those steps include installing plastic curtains on all buses to provide a barrier between drivers and passengers as they board; adding extra buses on busy routes to provide more space for physical distancing; wiping down all touch surfaces on buses and vans with disinfectant daily; and electrostatic spraying of the vehicles nightly. Also, all OTS employees undergo temperature checks daily.

Officials remind the public that only essential trips should be taken on public transit, and that wearing a face covering is mandatory while entering and riding TheBus and TheHandi-Van.

Routes last driven by the infected driver were:

Dec. 21 (Bus 929)

>> Route 67, 4:44 to 6:01 a.m., Kalanianaole/Nakini — Ala Moana Center

>> Route 1, 11:20 a.m.-12:18 p.m., Malia/Kilauea — Kalihi Transit Center

>> Route 1, 12:26-1:27 p.m., Kalihi Transit Center – Malia/Kilauea

>> Route 1, 1:43 -2:39 p.m., Malia/Kilauea — Kalihi Transit Center

>> Route 61, 2:46-3:33 p.m., Kalihi Transit Center – Kawa/Mehana

Dec. 22 (Bus 909)

>> Route 67, 4:44-6:01 a.m., Kalanianaole/Nakini – Ala Moana Center