Man arrested, later released, after fatal Christmas Eve crash on Kauai

Kauai police arrested a Lawai man today for manslaughter after a two-vehicle crash on Kaumualii Highway that killed a 49-year-old Hanamaulu woman and serious injuries to others, although was released pending further investigation.

The counts against Sandon Igne, age 31, include manslaughter and three counts of negligent injury in the first degree for the crash, which took place on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

Igne was driving a Toyota Tacoma westbound on Kaumualii Highway, in an area known as Knudsen Gap, and veered onto the shoulder.

“The truck then crossed back over onto the westbound lane and subsequently onto the eastbound lane of the highway where it struck an oncoming 2018 Nissan sedan operated by a 19-year-old male of Hanamaulu with three other occupants,” the Kauai Police Department said in a news release.

Police said Eugenia Villanueva, 49, was sitting in the back seat and “suffered fatal injuries.”

A 71-year-0ld man, who also sitting in the back of the car, suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” and was taken to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu. He is in critical but stable condition, KPD said.

A 19-year-old woman, from Hanamaulu, suffered serious injuries and was admitted to Wilcox Memorial Center, where she is in stable condition.

Both Igne and the 19-year-old driver of the car were treated and released from the center. Igne suffered minor injuries.

It’s not yet clear if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash, as toxicology results are still pending.

KPD’s Traffic Safety Section is investigating the crash. Police are asking witnesses to call Officer Isaiah Sarsona of the Traffic Safety Section at 241-1618.