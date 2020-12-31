Hawaii island police arrest two men after violent home invasion in Kona

Hawaii island police have arrested two men after a home invasion in South Kona on Sunday afternoon resulted in three injured victims.

Police said just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Kona patrol officers responded to a call in Captain Cook in which two men had been reported fleeing in a gray Honda sedan.

Officers determined that two masked gunmen — later identified as Jerome Kahoalii-Heath, 23, and Ioane Asagra, 27 — had allegedly entered the home, demanding drugs and money. They struck the three witnesses in the head with a weapon, resulting in injuries.

Police said they found .40-caliber casings at the scene, which later matched ammunition found during a warranted search of the suspects’ vehicles.

The suspects, meanwhile, were reported to have stolen a red Jeep Cherokee that officers spotted traveling south on Highway 190. Officers did not engage in a pursuit because the driver, Kahoalii-Heath, was driving recklessly, police said.

However, officers attempted to stop him near an intersection, and the driver eventually made an illegal U-turn, hit a curb, and came to a stop.

Police arrested Kahoalii-Heath and his passenger, a 20-year-old woman, and recovered a semi-automatic pistol from the Jeep.

Shortly thereafter, Asagra turned himself in to police and was arrested.

Hawaii island police continue to investigate these incidents.