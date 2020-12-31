Hawaii reports 3 new coronavirus-related deaths and 188 infections

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii health officials today reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 188 new coronavirus infections, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 288 fatalities and 21,397 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll rose above 344,000 today as coronavirus cases across the nation topped 19.9 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 135 on Oahu, 26 on Maui, 14 on the Big Island and 13 state residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 17,908 on Oahu, 1,887 in Hawaii County, 958 on Maui, 145 on Kauai, 106 on Lanai and 22 on Molokai. There are also 371 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii health officials said that of the state’s total infection count, 1,619 cases were considered to be active. Health officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state increased by 41 today.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 data dashboard, a total of 97 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Wednesday, with 16 in intensive care units and 18 on ventilators.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.