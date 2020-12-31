PHOTO: Sweeping away ‘ko-ro-na’

Sweeping away ‘ko-ro-na’: A giant statue of Ebisu, the god of luck and prosperity, got its year-ending dusting last week at Osaki Ebisu Shrine in Mooka, Tochigi prefecture. Seven priests cleaned the 65-foot statue using 5.67-meter-long bamboo brooms, symbolizing the numbers five, six and seven, which are read together as “ko-ro-na” in Japanese.
